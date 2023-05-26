Understanding ATI Inc. (ATI)’s financial health through ratios

ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed the day trading at $35.31 down -1.34% from the previous closing price of $35.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832933 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.38B. As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATI traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATI traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 128.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ATI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 10.22M, compared to 10.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.09B to a low estimate of $994M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $959.5M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.