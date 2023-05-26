Understanding Bank of Montreal (BMO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) closed at $82.89 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $82.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024750 shares were traded. BMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bank of Montreal’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.78B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMO has reached a high of $110.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMO has traded an average of 649.60K shares per day and 706.77k over the past ten days. A total of 691.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 676.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BMO is 4.21, from 5.44 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $9.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.67. EPS for the following year is $10.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.83 and $7.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.43B to a low estimate of $5.98B. As of the current estimate, Bank of Montreal’s year-ago sales were $5.02B, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.22B, an increase of 26.50% over than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.94B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.53B and the low estimate is $25.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.