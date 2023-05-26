Understanding BCE Inc. (BCE) through its ratios

In the latest session, BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) closed at $45.06 down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $45.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1706397 shares were traded. BCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BCE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCE now has a Market Capitalization of 43.46B and an Enterprise Value of 70.74B. As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $55.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCE has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 938.92k over the past ten days. A total of 912.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.74M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of May 14, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 13.69M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BCE is 2.89, from 3.73 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57. The current Payout Ratio is 176.70% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, BCE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.59B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.9B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.97B and the low estimate is $18.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.