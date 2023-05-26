Understanding Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) closed at $61.04 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $60.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4903081 shares were traded. JCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Johnson Controls International plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 322.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when MANNING NATHAN D sold 35,478 shares for $63.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,235,437 led to the insider holds 90,485 shares of the business.

Donofrio John sold 14,253 shares of JCI for $898,247 on May 09. The Exec VP & General Counsel now owns 37,090 shares after completing the transaction at $63.02 per share. On May 08, another insider, LEONETTI OLIVIER, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 30,997 shares for $62.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,932,973 and left with 101,757 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCI now has a Market Capitalization of 42.67B and an Enterprise Value of 50.90B. As of this moment, Johnson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has reached a high of $69.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JCI has traded an average of 4.05M shares per day and 4.37M over the past ten days. A total of 686.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 685.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JCI as of May 14, 2023 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.94M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JCI is 1.44, from 1.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for JCI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 05, 2016 when the company split stock in a 955:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $4.05, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3B to a low estimate of $7.08B. As of the current estimate, Johnson Controls International plc’s year-ago sales were $6.61B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.28B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.07B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.3B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.04B and the low estimate is $28.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.