Understanding PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) through its ratios

In the latest session, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) closed at $11.10 down -4.06% from its previous closing price of $11.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006720 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Jones Doug sold 13,332 shares for $11.74 per share. The transaction valued at 156,522 led to the insider holds 67,400 shares of the business.

Lynch Catherine A. bought 256 shares of PMT for $3,180 on May 01. The Director now owns 22,489 shares after completing the transaction at $12.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Lynch Catherine A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $11.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,477 and bolstered with 22,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PMT has traded an average of 857.23K shares per day and 676.07k over the past ten days. A total of 88.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PMT is 1.60, from 1.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.48.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105.4M to a low estimate of $95.21M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $21.5M, an estimated increase of 364.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.44M, a decrease of -12.60% less than the figure of $364.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.22M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $394.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.77M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.1M and the low estimate is $392M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.