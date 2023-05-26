Understanding Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)’s financial health through ratios

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed the day trading at $5.59 down -12.79% from the previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634039 shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVPH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 14,070 led to the insider holds 43,547 shares of the business.

Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares of RVPH for $83,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Narayan Prabhu, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,670 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 149.30M and an Enterprise Value of 130.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $9.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVPH traded about 155.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVPH traded about 217.34k shares per day. A total of 21.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.77M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 982.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$0.85.