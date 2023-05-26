Understanding The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) through its ratios

In the latest session, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) closed at $27.63 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $28.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050535 shares were traded. LSXMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,320 led to the insider holds 15,805 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares of LSXMK for $25,165 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.95 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 3,137 shares for $75.11 each. As a result, the insider received 235,616 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.42B and an Enterprise Value of 22.20B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMK has reached a high of $45.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSXMK has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 218.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.44M. Insiders hold about 10.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMK as of May 14, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.80M, compared to 6.25M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $9.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.