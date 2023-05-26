Understanding Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) through its ratios

In the latest session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) closed at $2.56 down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508271 shares were traded. WDH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Waterdrop Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 651.61M. As of this moment, Waterdrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDH has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2409.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDH has traded an average of 630.35K shares per day and 362.63k over the past ten days. A total of 390.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.36M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDH as of May 14, 2023 were 595.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 647.28k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.22M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $541.98M and the low estimate is $492.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.