Understanding Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)’s financial health through ratios

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed the day trading at $16.54 down -4.56% from the previous closing price of $17.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536960 shares were traded. ZUMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZUMZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Brown Troy R. sold 40,000 shares for $18.55 per share. The transaction valued at 742,000 led to the insider holds 31,735 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUMZ now has a Market Capitalization of 379.85M and an Enterprise Value of 460.66M. As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $34.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZUMZ traded about 418.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZUMZ traded about 337.98k shares per day. A total of 19.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.67M. Insiders hold about 19.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $182.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.03M to a low estimate of $178M. As of the current estimate, Zumiez Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.69M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.55M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $204.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $958.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $877.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $913.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $958.38M, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $867M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.