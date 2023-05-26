Vale S.A. (VALE) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $13.12 in the prior trading day, Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) closed at $12.87, down -1.91%. On the day, 19221282 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VALE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VALE now has a Market Capitalization of 64.34B and an Enterprise Value of 74.98B. As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 23.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 46.76M with a Short Ratio of 49.59M, compared to 34.24M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VALE’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.69, compared to 1.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 43.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 108.10% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.91B to a low estimate of $9.79B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.53B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.83B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.84B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.31B and the low estimate is $34.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.