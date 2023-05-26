Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

In the latest session, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) closed at $395.13 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $394.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751241 shares were traded. TDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $396.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $393.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Cibik Melanie Susan sold 2,000 shares for $413.00 per share. The transaction valued at 826,000 led to the insider holds 27,305 shares of the business.

MEHRABIAN ROBERT sold 1,100 shares of TDY for $482,984 on Mar 07. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 196,052 shares after completing the transaction at $439.08 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, MEHRABIAN ROBERT, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 3,400 shares for $440.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,496,584 and left with 196,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDY now has a Market Capitalization of 19.58B and an Enterprise Value of 22.74B. As of this moment, Teledyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDY has reached a high of $448.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $325.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 421.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 403.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDY has traded an average of 194.85K shares per day and 300.95k over the past ten days. A total of 46.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TDY as of May 14, 2023 were 509.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 688.56k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.69 and a low estimate of $4.59, while EPS last year was $4.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.78, with high estimates of $4.84 and low estimates of $4.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.21 and $19.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.14. EPS for the following year is $20.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $21.05 and $20.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.41B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.46B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.04B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.