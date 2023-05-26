Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

In the latest session, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) closed at $57.06 down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $59.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4800572 shares were traded. TD stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TD now has a Market Capitalization of 111.53B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TD has reached a high of $77.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TD has traded an average of 2.71M shares per day and 1.98M over the past ten days. A total of 1.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.81B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.48M, compared to 42.12M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TD is 2.85, from 3.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for TD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.66 and $6.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $6.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.61B to a low estimate of $9.01B. As of the current estimate, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s year-ago sales were $8.28B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.43B, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.43B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.7B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.08B and the low estimate is $38.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.