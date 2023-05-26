Veritone Inc. (VERI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $3.74 During Trading Session

After finishing at $3.70 in the prior trading day, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) closed at $3.74, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588227 shares were traded. VERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VERI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Steelberg Ryan bought 15,420 shares for $6.98 per share. The transaction valued at 107,632 led to the insider holds 165,422 shares of the business.

Steelberg Ryan bought 21,288 shares of VERI for $146,461 on Sep 14. The President now owns 150,002 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Steelberg Ryan, who serves as the President of the company, bought 35,367 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 241,203 and bolstered with 128,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERI now has a Market Capitalization of 135.26M and an Enterprise Value of 133.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERI has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2794.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 680.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 445.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.24M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VERI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $32.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.12M to a low estimate of $31.93M. As of the current estimate, Veritone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.23M, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.08M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.73M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.11M and the low estimate is $151.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.