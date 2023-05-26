Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.82, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $35.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31838283 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Russo Joseph J. sold 7,585 shares for $36.30 per share. The transaction valued at 275,336 led to the insider holds 8,582 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 3,340 shares of VZ for $130,961 on Apr 10. The EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services now owns 73,015 shares after completing the transaction at $39.21 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of the company, sold 3,342 shares for $38.00 each. As a result, the insider received 126,996 and left with 76,355 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZ now has a Market Capitalization of 159.04B and an Enterprise Value of 335.14B. As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $52.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VZ traded 18.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 43.68M with a Short Ratio of 44.96M, compared to 34.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, VZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.76. The current Payout Ratio is 50.30% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $33.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.75B to a low estimate of $33.23B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.79B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.05B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.23B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $136.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136.84B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.99B and the low estimate is $135.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.