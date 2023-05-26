Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Stocks Hit Low of $11.37 Before Closing at $11.45

In the latest session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed at $11.45 down -5.53% from its previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040264 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VET now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.67B. As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VET has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 832.8k over the past ten days. A total of 162.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.82M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.93% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 2.29M on Jan 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VET is 0.40, from 0.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $439.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $466.87M to a low estimate of $411.77M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $629.04M, an estimated decrease of -30.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.51M, a decrease of -37.90% less than the figure of -$30.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $461.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.62M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55B, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.99B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.