Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) was $4.45 for the day, down -2.84% from the previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541923 shares were traded. DSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSP now has a Market Capitalization of 72.01M and an Enterprise Value of -105.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSP has reached a high of $6.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3720, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3162.

Shares Statistics:

DSP traded an average of 47.11K shares per day over the past three months and 92.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.22M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSP as of May 14, 2023 were 670.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 691.6k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.8M to a low estimate of $52.16M. As of the current estimate, Viant Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.2M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.59M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $215.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.17M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.5M and the low estimate is $229.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.