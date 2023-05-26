Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9528951 shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viatris Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 3,148 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 34,891 led to the insider holds 46,416 shares of the business.

Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 3,093 shares of VTRS for $34,579 on Mar 03. The President, Greater China now owns 41,729 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Ni Xiangyang (Sean), who serves as the President, Greater China of the company, sold 5,250 shares for $11.22 each. As a result, the insider received 58,893 and left with 37,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.13B and an Enterprise Value of 29.18B. As of this moment, Viatris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTRS has traded an average of 9.60M shares per day and 8.39M over the past ten days. A total of 1.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.19B. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.34M with a Short Ratio of 21.12M, compared to 24.53M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VTRS is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.07%. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for VTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $2.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.9B to a low estimate of $3.83B. As of the current estimate, Viatris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.12B, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.02B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.91B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.22B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.99B and the low estimate is $14.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.