VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, VICI Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.28, down -1.08% from its previous closing price of $30.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6214205 shares were traded. VICI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VICI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 121.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VICI now has a Market Capitalization of 33.92B and an Enterprise Value of 48.06B. As of this moment, VICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has reached a high of $35.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VICI traded 5.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 993.63M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VICI as of May 14, 2023 were 22.76M with a Short Ratio of 22.76M, compared to 26.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, VICI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.53, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.72 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $885.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $907M to a low estimate of $852M. As of the current estimate, VICI Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $662.62M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $888.3M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $909.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.6B, up 36.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.81B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.