VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $6.73, down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716056 shares were traded. VZIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VZIO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Townsend Adam R. sold 21,130 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 152,094 led to the insider holds 471,213 shares of the business.

O’Donnell Michael Joseph sold 9,737 shares of VZIO for $70,058 on May 22. The See Remarks now owns 159,070 shares after completing the transaction at $7.20 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Townsend Adam R., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,933 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 219,721 and left with 491,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.13B. As of this moment, VIZIO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 134.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VZIO traded 416.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 480.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VZIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 3.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $384.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $407.5M to a low estimate of $356.4M. As of the current estimate, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $408.9M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.43M, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.