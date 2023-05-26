Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.90

As of close of business last night, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $9.90, down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $10.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10826815 shares were traded. VOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOD now has a Market Capitalization of 27.95B and an Enterprise Value of 93.72B. As of this moment, Vodafone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has reached a high of $16.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VOD traded 5.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VOD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.09, VOD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.05.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.