Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) was $25.21 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $25.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547401 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WMG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Benet Lincoln E sold 30,000 shares for $32.14 per share. The transaction valued at 964,200 led to the insider holds 349,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 20,000 shares of WMG for $640,000 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 379,341 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $34.03 each. As a result, the insider received 510,450 and left with 399,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMG now has a Market Capitalization of 13.34B and an Enterprise Value of 17.01B. As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $38.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.18.

Shares Statistics:

WMG traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 515.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of May 14, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 4.26M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, WMG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.44B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.66B and the low estimate is $6.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.