What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) closed the day trading at $10.66 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $10.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2118297 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ECVT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares for $9.95 per share. The transaction valued at 114,329,918 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CCMP Capital, LP sold 11,490,444 shares of ECVT for $114,329,918 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Vann Kyle D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,217 and bolstered with 182,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. As of this moment, Ecovyst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECVT has reached a high of $11.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ECVT traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ECVT traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 122.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.91M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ECVT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 1.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $194.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.5M to a low estimate of $171.2M. As of the current estimate, Ecovyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.2M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.95M, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $784M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.2M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $833.6M and the low estimate is $797M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.