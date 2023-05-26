Which analyst expects Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) to perform well in the near future?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) closed the day trading at $4.12 down -4.41% from the previous closing price of $4.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800680 shares were traded. EVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when YOUNG CHRISTOPHER T bought 10,510 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 43,085 led to the insider holds 465,510 shares of the business.

Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan sold 215,990 shares of EVC for $1,002,215 on May 17. The Chief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off now owns 654,495 shares after completing the transaction at $4.64 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Saldivar von Wuthenau Juan, who serves as the Chief Dig Strat & Acctblty Off of the company, sold 26,600 shares for $5.21 each. As a result, the insider received 138,708 and left with 526,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVC now has a Market Capitalization of 494.93M and an Enterprise Value of 578.51M. As of this moment, Entravision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVC has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4443.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVC traded about 392.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVC traded about 443.94k shares per day. A total of 87.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.88M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

EVC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.85.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $259.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.9M to a low estimate of $254.09M. As of the current estimate, Entravision Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $221.69M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $267M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $956.21M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.