Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $13.93

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) closed the day trading at $13.93 down -2.66% from the previous closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4744332 shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Gueden Jacques-Edouard sold 10,000 shares for $15.61 per share. The transaction valued at 156,100 led to the insider holds 28,125 shares of the business.

Palau Hernandez Margarita bought 10,000 shares of XRX for $155,489 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 15,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 5.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $19.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XRX traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XRX traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 156.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.22M, compared to 6.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.50% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Dividends & Splits

XRX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.67.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.76B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.