15 analysts offer recommendations for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) stock

The price of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) closed at $207.32 in the last session, down -2.27% from day before closing price of $212.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 359178 shares were traded. UTHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $213.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UTHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when MAHON PAUL A sold 6,000 shares for $214.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,287,473 led to the insider holds 36,599 shares of the business.

Mesa Nilda sold 374 shares of UTHR for $80,337 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,806 shares after completing the transaction at $214.81 per share. On May 04, another insider, MAHON PAUL A, who serves as the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $215.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,903 and left with 36,599 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTHR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.72B and an Enterprise Value of 8.68B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTHR has reached a high of $283.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 221.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UTHR traded on average about 541.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 315.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.92% stake in the company. Shares short for UTHR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.37M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.98 and a low estimate of $4.17, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.77, with high estimates of $5.42 and low estimates of $4.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.95 and $16.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.34. EPS for the following year is $20.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $26.2 and $13.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $524.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $545.55M to a low estimate of $505.9M. As of the current estimate, United Therapeutics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $466.9M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.98M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $579M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.61B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.