5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.72, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157435 shares were traded. FEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 12,504,250 led to the insider holds 4,092,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 151.87M and an Enterprise Value of 152.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEAM has reached a high of $27.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5795.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FEAM traded 276.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 230.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FEAM as of May 14, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.46.