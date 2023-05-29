6 analysts offer recommendations for Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) stock

The price of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) closed at $1.35 in the last session, down -4.93% from day before closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 444733 shares were traded. BHIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Bull Jason sold 5,326 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 6,353 led to the insider holds 17,292 shares of the business.

Bennett Bruce Tyler sold 5,061 shares of BHIL for $6,037 on Mar 23. The President, Ingredients now owns 27,566 shares after completing the transaction at $1.19 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Fundler Yevgeny, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer/Corp Secty of the company, sold 3,159 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 3,768 and left with 10,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHIL now has a Market Capitalization of 298.75M and an Enterprise Value of 378.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHIL has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2301, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3559.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHIL traded on average about 647.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 580.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.34M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BHIL as of May 14, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 5.35M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $99.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.17M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Benson Hill Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.75M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.4M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $381.23M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.6M and the low estimate is $379.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.