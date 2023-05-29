7 analysts offer recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) stock

The price of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE: AHH) closed at $11.17 in the last session, up 1.55% from day before closing price of $11.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238385 shares were traded. AHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AHH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Apperson Eric E. bought 1,145 shares for $11.84 per share. The transaction valued at 13,558 led to the insider holds 93,838 shares of the business.

KIRK A RUSSELL bought 693 shares of AHH for $8,118 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 43,404 shares after completing the transaction at $11.71 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Apperson Eric E., who serves as the President of Construction of the company, bought 1,014 shares for $11.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,965 and bolstered with 77,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHH now has a Market Capitalization of 782.66M and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. As of this moment, Armada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHH has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AHH traded on average about 354.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 287.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.74M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AHH as of May 14, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 850.5k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AHH is 0.78, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.41.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.2M to a low estimate of $56.23M. As of the current estimate, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.22M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.85M, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $240.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.7M and the low estimate is $222.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.