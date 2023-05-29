7 analysts offer recommendations for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) stock

The price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $100.24 in the last session, up 2.03% from day before closing price of $98.25. On the day, 291266 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HELE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Grass Brian bought 5,000 shares for $96.13 per share. The transaction valued at 480,645 led to the insider holds 35,835 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $189.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HELE traded on average about 556.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.64% stake in the company. Shares short for HELE as of May 14, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.77% and a Short% of Float of 29.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.54, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.91 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.8. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $465.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.16M to a low estimate of $462.46M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Limited’s year-ago sales were $508.08M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $489.73M, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $495.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.