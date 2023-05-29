908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $9.11 During Trading Session

After finishing at $9.33 in the prior trading day, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed at $9.11, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235351 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MASS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Knopp Kevin J. sold 60,000 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 607,200 led to the insider holds 367,848 shares of the business.

Brown Christopher D. sold 10,000 shares of MASS for $100,200 on May 23. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 892,375 shares after completing the transaction at $10.02 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Knopp Kevin J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,842 shares for $10.12 each. As a result, the insider received 49,001 and left with 427,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASS now has a Market Capitalization of 240.57M and an Enterprise Value of 86.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 270.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 280.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $10.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $10.04M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.11M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.85M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.07M and the low estimate is $60.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.