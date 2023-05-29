A glimpse at Gatos Silver Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) was $4.71 for the day, down -3.48% from the previous closing price of $4.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263776 shares were traded. GATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GATO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GATO now has a Market Capitalization of 499.35M and an Enterprise Value of 496.81M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3741.

Shares Statistics:

GATO traded an average of 542.74K shares per day over the past three months and 292.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of May 14, 2023 were 822.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.5M, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $188M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.