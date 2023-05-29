A glimpse at Yalla Group Limited’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) was $4.00 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217644 shares were traded. YALA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YALA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YALA now has a Market Capitalization of 612.46M and an Enterprise Value of 161.72M. As of this moment, Yalla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YALA has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9004.

Shares Statistics:

YALA traded an average of 116.51K shares per day over the past three months and 212.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.37M. Insiders hold about 31.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YALA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.38M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.1M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, Yalla Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $66.62M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.06M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.13M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.45M and the low estimate is $306.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.