ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $23.58 in the last session, up 2.45% from day before closing price of $23.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 319574 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACIW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Puppala Ram Kumar sold 14,070 shares for $24.28 per share. The transaction valued at 341,633 led to the insider holds 31,297 shares of the business.

Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares of ACIW for $22,030 on Sep 07. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 49,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACIW traded on average about 741.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 567.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of May 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.38M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $317.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.4M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.43M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.98M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.