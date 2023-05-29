Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Stock Closes down -0.56% on Friday Trading

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) closed the day trading at $42.29 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $42.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236033 shares were traded. ATGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATGE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when WARDELL LISA W sold 71,400 shares for $40.45 per share. The transaction valued at 2,887,830 led to the insider holds 180,034 shares of the business.

WARDELL LISA W sold 24,094 shares of ATGE for $991,328 on May 12. The Director now owns 251,434 shares after completing the transaction at $41.14 per share. On May 11, another insider, WARDELL LISA W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,940 shares for $41.24 each. As a result, the insider received 327,476 and left with 275,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATGE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.44B. As of this moment, Adtalem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATGE has reached a high of $44.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATGE traded about 281.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATGE traded about 382.08k shares per day. A total of 45.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.69M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.64% stake in the company. Shares short for ATGE as of May 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATGE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

