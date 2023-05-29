Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) was $50.29 for the day, up 1.88% from the previous closing price of $49.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 239016 shares were traded. ALRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Ramos Daniel sold 2,400 shares for $51.45 per share. The transaction valued at 123,480 led to the insider holds 45,396 shares of the business.

Trundle Stephen sold 4,694 shares of ALRM for $229,161 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 217,666 shares after completing the transaction at $48.82 per share. On May 16, another insider, BEDELL JEFFREY A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,051 shares for $48.82 each. As a result, the insider received 148,950 and left with 463,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALRM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.32B. As of this moment, Alarm.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRM has reached a high of $78.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.19.

Shares Statistics:

ALRM traded an average of 237.49K shares per day over the past three months and 239.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRM as of May 14, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.76M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.01M to a low estimate of $203.94M. As of the current estimate, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $212.84M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $220.94M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.52M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $858.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $867.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.56M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $922.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952.18M and the low estimate is $900.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.