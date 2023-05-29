Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) expected to report EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 261972 shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4226 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USAS now has a Market Capitalization of 94.39M and an Enterprise Value of 104.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5124.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USAS has traded an average of 501.25K shares per day and 226.54k over the past ten days. A total of 211.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.55M. Insiders hold about 4.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.67% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of May 14, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 3.13M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.21M to a low estimate of $26.9M. As of the current estimate, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.95M, an estimated increase of 40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.47M, an increase of 61.00% over than the figure of $40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $102.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $85.02M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.12M and the low estimate is $125.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.