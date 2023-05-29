Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Records 0.93% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) was $32.51 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $32.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180335 shares were traded. ABCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.55.

Our analysis of ABCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Choate William Millard bought 7,490 shares for $33.38 per share. The transaction valued at 250,023 led to the insider holds 7,490 shares of the business.

McKendry William D bought 1,000 shares of ABCB for $30,140 on May 17. The Chief Risk Officer now owns 30,134 shares after completing the transaction at $30.14 per share. On May 15, another insider, LaHaise James A, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 296,519 and bolstered with 89,516 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B. As of this moment, Ameris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCB has reached a high of $54.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.60.

ABCB traded an average of 536.00K shares per day over the past three months and 419.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCB as of May 14, 2023 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, ABCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for ABCB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2010 when the company split stock in a 211:210 ratio.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.4.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.97M to a low estimate of $258.58M. As of the current estimate, Ameris Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $275.2M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.19M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.65M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.