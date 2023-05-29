Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Stock Closes up 4.79% on Friday Trading

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) closed the day trading at $0.30 up 4.79% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0137 from its previous closing price. On the day, 438233 shares were traded. AMPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3192 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2761.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when MARTINO MICHAEL A bought 76,890 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 22,121 led to the insider holds 76,890 shares of the business.

BUCHI J KEVIN bought 32,534 shares of AMPE for $8,924 on May 16. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On May 15, another insider, BUCHI J KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,026 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,857 and bolstered with 67,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47M and an Enterprise Value of -6.35M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $3.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4924.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPE traded about 363.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPE traded about 396.33k shares per day. A total of 15.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of May 14, 2023 were 748.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 177.06k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.