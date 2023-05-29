Analyst EPS estimates for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) stock

After finishing at $28.96 in the prior trading day, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at $29.42, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265563 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KYMR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Jacobs Bruce N. sold 1,370 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 42,465 led to the insider holds 104,568 shares of the business.

Gollob Jared sold 1,298 shares of KYMR for $40,233 on Mar 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,709 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Caughey Elaine, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 714 shares for $31.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,132 and left with 18,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KYMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 27.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $39.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of May 14, 2023 were 9.43M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 9.64M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.05% and a Short% of Float of 19.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$3.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is -$3.23, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$4.69.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $13.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.3M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.51M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.52M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.83M, up 33.40% from the average estimate.