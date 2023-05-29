Analyst EPS estimates for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) stock

After finishing at $3.10 in the prior trading day, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) closed at $2.89, down -6.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+2.5799 from its previous closing price. On the day, 322120 shares were traded. LABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LABP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 207,000 led to the insider holds 3,975,722 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LABP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.32M and an Enterprise Value of -64.45M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LABP has reached a high of $13.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4809.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.71M. Shares short for LABP as of May 14, 2023 were 6.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 11.34k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.45.