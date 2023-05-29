Analysts predict EPS of $0.03 for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)’s current quarter

After finishing at $7.83 in the prior trading day, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) closed at $7.91, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 449624 shares were traded. WOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WOW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Schena Don sold 5,000 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 91,442 led to the insider holds 220,225 shares of the business.

Martin Donald Craig sold 22,000 shares of WOW for $413,706 on Sep 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 330,208 shares after completing the transaction at $18.80 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Brunick David, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.37 each. As a result, the insider received 86,852 and left with 208,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WOW now has a Market Capitalization of 785.12M and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOW has reached a high of $22.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 401.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 392.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.10M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WOW as of May 14, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $174.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.78M to a low estimate of $172.4M. As of the current estimate, WideOpenWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $176.1M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.71M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $705.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $704.9M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.9M and the low estimate is $699.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.