Analysts predict EPS of -$0.26 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)’s current quarter

After finishing at $3.91 in the prior trading day, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) closed at $3.93, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179398 shares were traded. BHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Bennett Monty J sold 250,862 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,211,663 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bennett Monty J sold 75,361 shares of BHR for $363,994 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 23,334 shares after completing the transaction at $4.83 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Bennett Monty J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 70,186 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider received 341,806 and left with 13,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHR now has a Market Capitalization of 248.28M and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8848, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4248.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 359.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 226.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of May 14, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $185.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.8M to a low estimate of $172.9M. As of the current estimate, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.89M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.1M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $771.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $669.59M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $788.6M and the low estimate is $788.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.