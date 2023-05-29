Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

In the latest session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.31 up 6.94% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 402566 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2854.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Smith Michael Alan sold 3,121 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 2,384,337 shares of the business.

Rizvi Hasan sold 96,857 shares of DOMA for $37,387 on Apr 03. The President of Technology & Ops. now owns 1,934,962 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,774 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 32,645 and left with 5,162,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 115.38M and an Enterprise Value of 159.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3645, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4952.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOMA has traded an average of 731.56K shares per day and 924.16k over the past ten days. A total of 329.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of May 14, 2023 were 10.08M with a Short Ratio of 10.08M, compared to 10.46M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $95M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.74M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $104M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $398M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.18M, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448M and the low estimate is $351.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.