Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT)

In the latest session, InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) closed at $21.03 up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $20.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 159121 shares were traded. IVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of InvenTrust Properties Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. As of this moment, InvenTrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 106.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVT has reached a high of $32.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVT has traded an average of 232.55K shares per day and 173.34k over the past ten days. A total of 67.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.05M. Insiders hold about 0.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IVT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.42M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IVT is 0.86, from 0.83 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64.7M to a low estimate of $60.9M. As of the current estimate, InvenTrust Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $59.89M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.56M, an increase of 28.70% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.26M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $236.71M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.5M and the low estimate is $261.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.