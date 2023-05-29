Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Postal Realty Trust Inc. (PSTL)

In the latest session, Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) closed at $14.37 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $14.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 320861 shares were traded. PSTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Garber Jeremy sold 14,695 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 215,172 led to the insider holds 233,492 shares of the business.

Garber Jeremy sold 15,305 shares of PSTL for $227,212 on Oct 12. The Pres., Treasurer & Secretary now owns 248,187 shares after completing the transaction at $14.85 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Donahoe Patrick R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,055 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,259 and bolstered with 43,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTL now has a Market Capitalization of 297.27M and an Enterprise Value of 508.80M. As of this moment, Postal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 143.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTL has reached a high of $17.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSTL has traded an average of 137.34K shares per day and 113.82k over the past ten days. A total of 19.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.79M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTL as of May 14, 2023 were 416.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 468.26k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSTL is 0.95, from 0.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.4M to a low estimate of $15.02M. As of the current estimate, Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.72M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.64M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.58M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.33M, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73M and the low estimate is $64.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.