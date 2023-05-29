Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

In the latest session, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) closed at $36.27 down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $36.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352187 shares were traded. SMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Simply Good Foods Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Ratzan Brian K. sold 15,133 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 605,320 led to the insider holds 2,672,557 shares of the business.

Matthews Timothy Allen sold 16,800 shares of SMPL for $662,360 on May 11. The VP, Controller and CAO now owns 18,039 shares after completing the transaction at $39.43 per share. On May 11, another insider, KRAFT TIMOTHY RICHARD, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the company, sold 10,656 shares for $39.61 each. As a result, the insider received 422,046 and left with 28,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $41.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMPL has traded an average of 585.56K shares per day and 538.78k over the past ten days. A total of 99.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.73M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $323.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $345.01M to a low estimate of $319M. As of the current estimate, The Simply Good Foods Company’s year-ago sales were $316.53M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.38M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.27M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.