Analysts provide stock recommendations for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) closed the day trading at $23.90 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $24.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199301 shares were traded. DRQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Bird Jeffrey J. sold 2,500 shares for $29.98 per share. The transaction valued at 74,950 led to the insider holds 131,644 shares of the business.

McClure Kyle sold 2,500 shares of DRQ for $74,925 on Apr 03. The Vice President and CFO now owns 60,345 shares after completing the transaction at $29.97 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Webster James C., who serves as the VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $29.98 each. As a result, the insider received 59,960 and left with 56,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRQ now has a Market Capitalization of 884.37M and an Enterprise Value of 592.19M. As of this moment, Dril-Quip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRQ has reached a high of $35.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRQ traded about 249.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRQ traded about 181.89k shares per day. A total of 34.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.10M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DRQ as of May 14, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

