Analysts provide stock recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) closed the day trading at $1.85 up 6.32% from the previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213923 shares were traded. GLYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6787.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLYC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Hahn Brian M. sold 3,700 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 7,215 led to the insider holds 53,143 shares of the business.

JUNIUS DANIEL M bought 30,000 shares of GLYC for $46,800 on May 10. The Director now owns 93,250 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On May 08, another insider, Johnson Bruce S, who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 13,500 shares for $1.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,195 and bolstered with 138,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLYC now has a Market Capitalization of 90.59M and an Enterprise Value of 43.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1490.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 581.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5298, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6014.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLYC traded about 413.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLYC traded about 416.55k shares per day. A total of 60.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.56M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.86.