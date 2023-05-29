Analysts provide stock recommendations for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed the day trading at $85.54 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $84.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174706 shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QDEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BUECHLER KENNETH F sold 8,081 shares for $90.26 per share. The transaction valued at 729,366 led to the insider holds 70,288 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QDEL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 8.18B. As of this moment, QuidelOrtho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $108.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QDEL traded about 371.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QDEL traded about 331.98k shares per day. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.92M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of May 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.39M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $5.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $5.43.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $617.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $648.86M to a low estimate of $578M. As of the current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $613.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.09M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.