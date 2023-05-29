Analysts provide stock recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) closed the day trading at $40.09 down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $40.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157561 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XENE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.70 and its Current Ratio is at 23.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when MORTIMER IAN sold 31,655 shares for $41.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,310,931 led to the insider holds 24,213 shares of the business.

KENNEY CHRISTOPHER JOHN sold 700 shares of XENE for $24,507 on Mar 24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $35.01 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, PIMSTONE SIMON N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,232 shares for $36.98 each. As a result, the insider received 711,199 and left with 34,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.53B and an Enterprise Value of 1.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3678.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92k whereas that against EBITDA is -12.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $43.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XENE traded about 401.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XENE traded about 247.04k shares per day. A total of 65.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of May 14, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.86.